ACT OF CONSECRATION TO THE

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY FOR PURITY

Oh, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Virgin Most Pure, mindful of the

terrible moral dangers threatening on all sides, and aware of my

own human weakness, I voluntarily place myself, body and soul,

this day and always, under thy loving maternal care and protection.

I consecrate to thee my body, with all its members, asking that thou

wilt help me never to use it as an occasion of sin to others.

Help me to remember that my body is

“The Temple of the Holy Ghost,” and to use it

according to God’s Holy Will, for my own personal salvation, and

the salvation of others.

I consecrate to thee my soul, asking that thou wilt watch over it

and to bring it home safe to thee and to Jesus in Heaven for all eternity.

Oh Mary, my Mother, all that I am, all that I have is thine.

Keep me and guard me under thy mantle of mercy

as thy personal property and possession.

“Jesus, Mary, I love Thee, save souls!”

Imprimatur: Bishop Albert Zuroweste

Belleville, Illinois

Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, and Queen of the World, rule over us, together with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, Our King. Save us from the spreading flood of modern paganism; kindle in our hearts and homes the love of purity, the practice of a virtuous life, an ardent zeal for souls, and a desire to pray the Rosary more faithfully.

We come with confidence to You, O Throne of Grace and Mother of Fair Love. Inflame us with the same Divine Fire which has inflamed Your own Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart. Make our hearts and homes Your shrine, and through us, make the Heart of Jesus, together with your rule, triumph in every heart and home.

Amen.

— Pope Pius XII