ACT OF CONSECRATION TO THE
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY FOR PURITY
Oh, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Virgin Most Pure, mindful of the
terrible moral dangers threatening on all sides, and aware of my
own human weakness, I voluntarily place myself, body and soul,
this day and always, under thy loving maternal care and protection.
I consecrate to thee my body, with all its members, asking that thou
wilt help me never to use it as an occasion of sin to others.
Help me to remember that my body is
“The Temple of the Holy Ghost,” and to use it
according to God’s Holy Will, for my own personal salvation, and
the salvation of others.
I consecrate to thee my soul, asking that thou wilt watch over it
and to bring it home safe to thee and to Jesus in Heaven for all eternity.
Oh Mary, my Mother, all that I am, all that I have is thine.
Keep me and guard me under thy mantle of mercy
as thy personal property and possession.
“Jesus, Mary, I love Thee, save souls!”
Imprimatur: Bishop Albert Zuroweste
Belleville, Illinois