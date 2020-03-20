A Morning Offering Through St. Joseph

Receive me, dear and chosen Father, and the offering of every

movement of my body and soul, which I desire to present

through thee to my blessed Lord.

Purify all! Make all a perfect holocaust! May every pulsation

of my heart be a Spiritual Communion, every look and

thought an act of love, every action a sweet sacrifice,

every word an arrow of Divine love, every step

an advance toward Jesus, every visit to Our Lord as

pleasing to God as the errands of Angels, every thought

of thee, dear Saint, an act to remind thee that I am thy child.

I recommend to thee the occasions in which I usually fail,

particularly . . . [Mention these]. Accept each little devotion

of the day, though replete with imperfection, and offer it

to Jesus, Whose mercy will overlook all, since He

regards not so much the gift as the love of the giver.

Amen.

PETITION FOR ST. JOSEPH’S BLESSING

Bless me, O dearly beloved Father, St. Joseph; bless my body and my soul; bless my resolutions, my words and deeds, all my actions and omissions, my every step; bless all that I possess, all my interior and exterior goods, that all may redound to the greater honor of God. Bless me for time and eternity, and preserve me from every sin. Obtain for me the grace to make atonement for all my sins by love and contrition here on earth, so that after my last breath I may, without delay, prostrate at thy feet return thee thanks in Heaven for all the love and goodness thou, O dearest Father, hast shown me here below. Amen.

Now pray the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be to the Father, three times, in thanksgiving to God for the graces and prerogatives bestowed on St. Joseph.

A DAILY PRAYER OF PETITION TO ST. JOSEPH

BELOVED Saint Joseph, adopt me as thy child.

Take care of my salvation and watch over me day and night, preserve from the occasion of sin, and obtain for me purity of soul and body!

Through thy intercession with Jesus, grant me a spirit of sacrifice, of humility, of self-denial, a great love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, and a tender love for Mary, my Mother.

Saint Joseph, be with me living, be with me dying, and obtain for me a favorable judgment from Jesus, my merciful Savior.

