Prayer for Purity by St. Thomas Aquinas

Dear Jesus,

I know that every perfect gift, and especially that of chastity,

depends on the power of your providence. Without you a mere

creature can do nothing. Therefore, I beg you to defend by your

grace the chastity and purity of my body and soul. And if I have ever

sensed or imagined anything that could stain my chastity and purity,

blow it out, Supreme Lord of my powers, that I may advance with a pure

heart in your love and service, offering myself on the most pure altar of

your divinity all the days of my life.

Amen.

St. Thomas Aquinas – Pray for us