Prayer for Purity by St. Thomas Aquinas

Dear Jesus,
I know that every perfect gift, and especially that of chastity,
depends on the power of your providence. Without you a mere
creature can do nothing. Therefore, I beg you to defend by your
grace the chastity and purity of my body and soul. And if I have ever
sensed or imagined anything that could stain my chastity and purity,
blow it out, Supreme Lord of my powers, that I may advance with a pure
heart in your love and service, offering myself on the most pure altar of
your divinity all the days of my life.
Amen.
St. Thomas Aquinas – Pray for us