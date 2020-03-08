Prayer for Purity by St. Thomas Aquinas

Dear Jesus,

I know that every perfect gift, and especially that of chastity, 

depends on the power of your providence. Without you a mere 

creature can do nothing. Therefore, I beg you to defend by your 

grace the chastity and purity of my body and soul. And if I have ever

sensed or imagined anything that could stain my chastity and purity,

blow it out, Supreme Lord of my powers, that I may advance with a pure

heart in your love and service, offering myself on the most pure altar of

your divinity all the days of my life.

Amen.

St. Thomas Aquinas – Pray for us

Published by restaurarencristo

