St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, Patron of Youth

I will attempt day by day to break my will into pieces. I want to do God’s Holy Will, not my own!
Born in Italy into a large family and baptized Francis, he lost his mother when he was only four years old. Possenti was baptized on the day of his birth in the same font in which St Francis of Assisi had been baptized. He was educated by the Jesuits and, having been cured twice of serious illnesses, came to believe that God was calling him to the religious life.
On August 22, 1856, while attending the procession of the “Holy Icon”, a Marian image venerated in Spoleto, the Virgin Mary spoke to his heart in order to in invite him with urgency, “You are not called to follow the ways of the world. What are you doing, then, in it?
At the age of 18 he entered the Passionist novitiate in Morrovalle (Macerata) and took the religious name Gabriel.
He was gifted with talent of a higher order and with a wonderful memory; and in his exact observance of rule, his spirit of prayer, and his fervent devotion to the Passion of our Lord, to the Holy Eucharist, and to the Dolours of the Blessed Virgin. In the sixth year of his religious life he died of consumption; his death was that of the just, holy and edifying, and he was buried in the church attached to the retreat at Isola di Gran Sasso where his remains are still entombed, and where numerous prodigies have been wrought, and numerous conversions effected, through his intercession.
|Proverbs 23:26
My child, give me your heart,
and let your eyes observe my ways.
St Gabriel is the Patron Saint of:
• Catholic Action
• clerics
• students
• young
St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows is a patron of the youth, and especially as the patron of young religious, both novices and professed, in all that concerns their interior lives.
We ask St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, to help us fight the plague of Marxist gender ideology, so that all young people who have been infected can be freed and resurrect to a life of holiness and purity in fulfillment of the will of God.
Love Mary! She is loveable, faithful, constant. She will never let herself be outdone in love, but will ever remain supreme. If you are in danger, she will hasten to free you. If you are troubled, she will console you. If you are sick, she will bring you relief. If you are in need, she will help you. She does not look to see what kind of person you have been. She simply comes to a heart that wants to love her. She comes quickly and opens her merciful heart to you, embraces you and consoles and serves you. She will even be at hand to accompany you on the trip to eternity. – Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother
Saint Gemma Golgani, upon reading the life of Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, felt a strong spiritual tie with him and he appeared to her on many occasions in order to guide her and console her.