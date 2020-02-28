St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, Patron of Youth

I will attempt day by day to break my will into pieces. I want to do God’s Holy Will, not my own!

Born in Italy into a large family and baptized Francis, he lost his mother when he was only four years old. Possenti was baptized on the day of his birth in the same font in which St Francis of Assisi had been baptized. He was educated by the Jesuits and, having been cured twice of serious illnesses, came to believe that God was calling him to the religious life.

 

On August 22, 1856, while attending the procession of the “Holy Icon”, a Marian image venerated in Spoleto, the Virgin Mary spoke to his heart in order to in invite him with urgency, “You are not called to follow the ways of the world. What are you doing, then, in it?

At the age of 18 he entered the Passionist novitiate in Morrovalle (Macerata) and took the religious name Gabriel.

He was gifted with talent of a higher order and with a wonderful memory; and in his exact observance of rule, his spirit of prayer, and his fervent devotion to the Passion of our Lord, to the Holy Eucharist, and to the Dolours of the Blessed Virgin. In the sixth year of his religious life he died of consumption; his death was that of the just, holy and edifying, and he was buried in the church attached to the retreat at Isola di Gran Sasso where his remains are still entombed, and where numerous prodigies have been wrought, and numerous conversions effected, through his intercession.

 

Proverbs 23:26
My child, give me your heart,
and let your eyes observe my ways.
He dies of tuberculosis two days before his 24th birthday.

St Gabriel is the Patron Saint of:

• Catholic Action
• clerics
• students
• young

St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows is a patron of the youth, and especially as the patron of young religious, both novices and professed, in all that concerns their interior lives.

We ask St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, to help us fight the plague of Marxist gender ideology, so that all young people who have been infected can be freed and resurrect to a life of holiness and purity in fulfillment of the will of God.

 

Love Mary! She is loveable, faithful, constant. She will never let herself be outdone in love, but will ever remain supreme. If you are in danger, she will hasten to free you. If you are troubled, she will console you. If you are sick, she will bring you relief. If you are in need, she will help you. She does not look to see what kind of person you have been. She simply comes to a heart that wants to love her. She comes quickly and opens her merciful heart to you, embraces you and consoles and serves you. She will even be at hand to accompany you on the trip to eternity. – Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother

 

Saint Gemma Golgani, upon reading the life of Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, felt a strong spiritual tie with him and he appeared to her on many occasions in order to guide her and console her.

Prayers to St. Gabriel
O angelic young Gabriel, who, with your ardent love for Jesus Crucified and your compassion for Our Lady of Sorrows, were on earth a mirror of innocence and an example of every virtue; we turn to you full of confidence to implore your aid. Oh! How many evil things and afflictions O how many dangers, assail our young people from every side, seeking to make them lose the faith. You, who lived always a life of faith, who amongst the temptations of the world maintained purity and virginity; turn your eyes to us, cast us a compassionate and pitying glance! Help us to have the grace to persevere in faith; we invoke your name; we cannot doubt the effactiousness of your patronage! In full confidence of our hope in you, we pray, O Sweet Saint, to obtain this particular grace for the greater glory of God and for the good of souls (mention your request). Finally, obtain for us from Jesus Christ Crucified, through Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows, resignation and peace so that we might always live the Christian life, throughout all the times of this present life, so that we might one day be happy with you in the presence of our Heavenly Father. Amen.
Preghiera del giovane
Preghiera del giovane
Caro san Gabriele, in questo periodo della mia vita ho particolare bisogno di aiuto. Ottienimi dal Signore la luce per comprendere il progetto che egli ha su di me e la forza per realizzarlo con fedeltà.
Sento il bisogno di essere libero. Fa’ che nell’uso della mia libertà io sappia rispettare anche quella degli altri. Insegnami ad impiegare la mia libertà per fare scelte giuste, cioè per il dono di me stesso e non per lo sfruttamento degli altri.
Sento il bisogno di amare e di essere amato. Fa’ che io percepisca la mia vocazione e vi risponda con generosità. Rendimi sensibile ai problemi degli altri, specialmente dei genitori e di quanti mi sono vicini.
Fa’ che sia in grado di assumere le mie responsabilità in famiglia, nella parrocchia e nella società e le adempia con coerenza dando buona testimonianza di Cristo.
Tu che hai amato la vita e ne hai scoperto la pienezza nell’amore al Crocifisso e all’Addolorata, fammi comprendere che ogni valore dell’esperienza umana ha il suo coronamento in Dio.
Amen.

